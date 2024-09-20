Art On 1st Presents Solo Exhibition Painting Life: The Still Life Art of Erin Raedeke

Art on 1st is proud to announce Painting Life, a solo exhibition featuring the works of celebrated contemporary artist Erin Raedeke. The exhibition showcases her masterful still-life paintings that elevate everyday objects, capturing their beauty through meticulous attention to light, color, and form. The opening reception will take place on Friday, September 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and will include an exclusive artist talk by Raedeke from 7:00 to 8:00 PM as part of Art on 1st’s Art Talk Fridays series.

This is an example of using powdered graphite to create a drawing that will become a painting later.

Raedeke, known for her unique ability to transform the mundane into art, presents a collection of still lifes that speak to themes of memory, domesticity, and the passage of time. Painting Life exemplifies Raedeke’s distinctive approach, combining realism with expressive brushwork to bring seemingly ordinary objects into a new light.

During the reception, Raedeke will offer insight into her creative process, inspirations, and the significance of still life in her work. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the artist and gain a deeper understanding of her thoughtful approach to painting.

In addition to her exhibition, Raedeke will lead a hands-on workshop titled Bringing New Life to Still Life on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This workshop will focus on sketching techniques with powdered graphite, perfect for artists of all skill levels looking to explore new ways of approaching still life. All materials will be provided. The workshop is $95 per person, and early registration is encouraged due to limited space.

"We're thrilled to host Erin Raedeke's solo exhibition and give the Roanoke community a chance to engage with such an accomplished artist,"

Gallery Director at Art on 1st. “Her works capture the beauty and emotional resonance found in everyday objects, and her workshop is a fantastic opportunity for artists to learn from her.”

For more information about the exhibition, workshop, and to register HERE, please visit www.arton1st.com or contact them at 540-520-2171.

About Erin Raedeke:

Erin Raedeke is an accomplished American painter known for her still-life works that feature everyday objects with a focus on color, light, and composition. Raedeke holds an MFA from American University and has exhibited her work extensively across the U.S. She has taught painting and drawing in academic settings and has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions.

About Art on 1st:

Art on 1st is a dynamic gallery located in the heart of Roanoke, VA, dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artists. Through themed exhibitions, workshops, and community events, the gallery fosters a collaborative space for creativity and artistic exploration.