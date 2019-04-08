A Spring Recipe: Asparagus Soup

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Many may consider it wishful thinking, but despite today's chilly temperatures, I think Spring is here. How can I tell? There are subtle signs emerging in whispers from the slumbering earth. Chickens have resumed their egg laying, their biological clocks in tune with lengthening daylight. The earliest butter-yellow flowers brightly beckon from a flower bed planted long ago, startling me with their beauty. Highs and lows for the day fluctuate wildly, with some days barely rising above freezing to the 60s and 70s on a recent almost balmy weekend.

Very shortly, traditional spring vegetables, such as asparagus and early lettuces, kale and spinach will appear abundantly in markets and gardens. Two weeks ago, I discovered a favorite, white asparagus, at the Fresh Market. Nestled in ice water, the spears appeared fresh, not woody, and the cut ends were supple and not dried out.

I first discovered this delicious vegetable in Germany, during “Spargelzeit,” or “Asparagus Time,” (late April through early June), a cherished, annual celebration of the vegetable in western and central Europe. Farm stands offer it in abundance, spears washed clean of any soil, precisely counted out and neatly bundled, as well as the stalls of street vendors and outdoor menu boards of eateries proclaim asparagus in many variations, from creamy soups to Spargeltoast mit Schinken (toasted slabs of aromatic, homemade bread topped with smoky slices of Black Forest ham and spears of asparagus, all of it enrobed in a cheesy Bechamel sauce and run under a broiler just before serving.

This cultural icon of Spring inspires near collective madness, right down to asparagus peeling contests (white asparagus must be peeled, otherwise, it is fibrous and inedible).

Asparagus Soup

Velvety asparagus soup, a lovely green color, is great with crunchy rolls. This soup will tempt even asparagus haters!

1 mild onion, chopped

2 Tablespoons butter

1 pound of fresh asparagus, trimmed and coarsely chopped

1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

1 dash of garlic powder

1 dash white pepper

1 cup cream, half and half or milk

Microwave onion and butter on high for 2 minutes. Add asparagus, vegetable or chicken broth, garlic powder and white pepper. Microwave, covered, on high for 10-12 minutes. Puree in blender.

Return mixture to microwave safe dish, stir in cream and microwave until heated through. Garnish with sprig of dill, if desired.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.