Be Part of History: Roanoke College Football is Back

The Roanoke College Maroons are less than a month away from their first official football season since 1942. Led by Head Coach Bryan Stinespring, it is amazing to now be prepping for a full season as he remembers at the start of last calendar year, there were three coaches, four players and zero footballs.

“The opportunity to restart a program that has not had football since 1942 has been the most challenging, yet most rewarding endeavor of my college coaching career,” Stinespring says.

The Maroons, now officially part of the Division III and Old Dominion Athletic Conference, will have five home games this season. Fans should mark their calendars for Saturday, September 6 as the Maroons’ season opener against University of Lynchburg. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Make sure to wear maroon as the game will be a “maroon out.”

The remainder of the schedule can be found HERE. All games will be held at Salem Stadium on 1008 Texas Street in Salem.

“(Salem) is the City of Champions for a reason,” Stinespring says. “The ground swell of support drives us as coaches and players to constantly work to be the best version of ourselves we can be.”

Last year, Roanoke College football re-emerged as a club team where the Maroons went 4-0. Over 14,000 fans cheered on the Maroons either in person or virtually for their season opener. Salem Stadium saw about 9,150 of those fans.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here. A season pass is on sale for $40 while individual game tickets are on sale for $10 each. At the gate, tickets will be $15 each.

Follow along with their season on their website.