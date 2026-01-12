Bear Theatre presents Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think, January 23-25

× Expand Bear Theatre Beyond Entertainment: When theatre makes you think - General Promo

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater that calls the auditorium at Community High School home – presents its second annual staged reading event, with three plays presented January 23-25.

The lineup for Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think includes The Nether on Friday, January 23 at 7pm, The Children’s Hour on January 24 at 7pm, and Enemy of the People on January 25 at 2pm. The Nether is a sci-fi crime drama written by American playwright Jennifer Haley; The Children's Hour is a classic 1934 play by Lillian Hellman, a drama set in an all-girls boarding school. Enemy of the People is Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play about pollution in a town and a coverup scheme. New and experienced actors are welcome. Actors will perform with scripts in hand.

Each of the three staged readings will be followed by a talk back session, where audience members are encouraged to ask questions and discuss their thoughts on the play they just saw. “Thoughtful theatre has the power to open minds, build empathy, and start meaningful dialogue. Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think is an invitation to engage with bold stories that will do just that," says Bear Theatre board president Angela McNeil.

Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think is also a fundraiser for downtown Roanoke’s community theater, which is in the midst of its second season. Tickets are $25 each per show, or $50 for all three staged readings, for Beyond Entertainment and includes unlimited free coffee and dessert afterwards during the post-show discussion. Tickets are available on the beartheatre.com website. Information on free and discounted parking options can also be found online. The next fully staged play at the Bear Theatre is Buddies, March 13-22.

To learn more about the Bear Theatre’s Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think weekend of staged readings, or to schedule an interview ahead of opening night, contact Angela McNeil at president@beartheatre.com.