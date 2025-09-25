Berglund Center Announces Return of Monster Flea Market

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to announce the return of the Monster Flea Market on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Berglund Special Events Center. Running from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, this event is set to be the largest flea market in Roanoke, offering bargain hunters and treasure seekers an unforgettable shopping experience.

With over 200 vendors under one roof, attendees will find an incredible mix of items ranging from gently used to brand new. From antiques and collectibles to home goods, clothing, tools, and more — there’s truly something for everyone. Shoppers can expect unbeatable deals on one-of-a-kind finds, perfect for early holiday shopping or simply adding unique pieces to their collections.

Best of all, admission and parking for the Monster Flea Market are absolutely free, making this a family-friendly event everyone can enjoy.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Berglund Special Events Center

Admission & Parking: FREE

For more information about the Monster Flea Market and other upcoming events at Berglund Center, visit www.berglundcenter.live.