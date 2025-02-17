Berglund Center Brings Rick Springfield to Elmwood Park with Other Special Guests for the “I Want My 80s Tour!"

× Expand Berglund Center

Legendary rocker Rick Springfield is bringing his "I Want My 80s" Tour to Elmwood Park on June 8, 2025, for a night filled with iconic hits, electric energy and pure nostalgia.

Springfield, best known for his chart-topping smash "Jessie’s Girl", along with countless other hits, will take the stage alongside a lineup of special guests, making this a can’t-miss event for 80s music fans. From power ballads to high-energy anthems, this show promises to deliver the ultimate throwback party under the summer sky.

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” "I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural” and most recently played the insane Pastor Charles on FX’s worldwide hit series “American Horror Story.” An author as well, both his candid 2010 memoir Late, Late at Night (which Rolling Stone named one of the 25 greatest rock memoirs of all time) and his 2014 comedic novel Magnificent Vibration earned rave reviews and spots on the New York Times Best Sellers’ list. In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971. Springfield’s Sirius-XM radio show, Working Class DJ, is a huge hit and airs weekly on 80s on 8. His new album “Automatic” is out now. Automatic is his first album of all new original material in 5 years.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, February 14th! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Sunday, June 8, 2025 | Location: Elmwood Park

Event Time: 7:00 PM

Tickets Prices:

GA tickets - $48+fees

Tables- $800+fees (Private seating area for your party! Includes a table and admission for up to 8 people. Includes a $10 food voucher per person and two drink tickets per person)

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.