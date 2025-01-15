Berglund Center Brings the 80s Hits to Elmwood Park on August 9th with Lost 80's Live Tour

× Expand Berglund Center

Get ready to relive the ultimate 80's experience! Lost 80's Live is bringing its iconic lineup of legendary 80's artists to Elmwood Park on Saturday, August 9th. Featuring unforgettable performances by A Flock of Seagulls, The Vapors, and more, this nostalgic night is a must for all 80's music fans. Mark your calendars and get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of retro hits under the stars!

You’ll Never Forget Your First Time….

Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern?

Not for The Lost 80’s Live! This Reagan-era tour features some of the most recognizable acts from that great decade. This amazing show is filled with all your favorite 80’s songs performed by the artists you know and remember.

This is a unique opportunity to see all these great groups from the amazing 80’s performing live on one stage, their Biggest New Wave and Pop radio hits of all time.

The Lost 80’s Live tour has been described by thousands of concertgoers as a greatest hits show of the 80’s and a rare opportunity to experience so many great bands in one concert, one night, on one stage.

Every song played is on a greatest hits Album of the 80’s and the moment is timeless. Don’t miss this 80’s best of concert, don’t miss the Lost 80’s Live.

Tickets go on sale - Friday, January 17th! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Saturday, August 9, 2025 | Location: Elmwood Park

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Elmwood Park Artist Lineup: A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS / BIG COUNTRYGENERAL PUBLIC / THE VAPORSBELOUIS SOME / THE ICICLE WORKSCHINA CRISIS / JOSIE COTTON / THE POLECATS

Event Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Tickets Options: GA: $55.50, Tables: $804 (Private seating area for your party! Includes a table and admission for up to 8 people. Includes a $10 food voucher per person and two drink tickets per person)

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.