Berglund Center Presents Angels of Assisi with Donation Through “Paws & Pucks” Program in Collaboration with Olde Salem Brewing Co.

× Expand Autumn Baxter (Marketing Intern – Berglund Center) Pictured, left to right: Robert Knight (Director of Marketing and Sales – Berglund Center), Lisa O’Neil (Executive Director – Angels of Assisi), Carol Jessee (Director of Development – Angels of Assisi), Tiffany Viette (Marketing Coordinator – Berglund Center) and Rhonda (the cutest support dog)

Berglund Center is proud to announce that the proceeds from the “Paws & Pucks” program, totaling $5,834, was presented to Angels of Assisi, in collaboration with Olde Salem Brewing Co. this week.

“At Berglund Center, the Paws & Pucks program is the perfect representation of the things we love- animals, beer, and hockey!” states Berglund Center General Manager, Robyn Schon. “By offering it at events, including hockey games, we support all three, with $2 from the sale of every can going to Angels of Assisi.”

Olde Salem Brewing Co. created a special Paws & Pucks brew, which has been a great hit among Rail Yard Dawg hockey fans! Each can was thoughtfully crafted, with even the outside artwork created by Cole Hogan.

Angels of Assisi anticipates opening at their new location very soon! They look forward to providing affordable pet care and more at their new site. They are excited to serve more pets in the area in their new and larger facility. Angels of Assisi hopes that in the long term, they will be a source of relief and care to handicapped animals. The new location will open at the intersection of Elm and Franklin roads. Joined on site by Director of Development Carol Jessee (3rd from the left in the photo above), they are excited to serve the Roanoke area on a bigger scale in the near future.

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.