Berglund Center to Bring "Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!" 20th Anniversary Celebration Featuring Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez on May 24, 2025

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is thrilled to announce that the "Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration" is coming to Roanoke on May 24, 2025! Fans of the cult classic film will have the rare opportunity to join actors Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) for a live, unforgettable evening of fun, nostalgia, and behind-the-scenes stories.

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of our time.

Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again.

This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

The live show – perfect for the whole family -- is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!

Please note… this event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots).

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 AM! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Saturday, May 24, 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7:30 PM

Tickets: $35, $45, $55, $105

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.