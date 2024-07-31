Berglund Center to Partner with Ursula's Cafe for Donation Drive

× Expand Courtesy of Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to collaborate with Ursula’s Cafe for a donation drive at our Old Crow Medicine Show concert at Elmwood Park on August 10. Ursula’s Cafe runs off a donate-what-you-can structure, so they rely on volunteer work and those who can pay it forward - and that is where Berglund Center comes in!

At Elmwood Park, during the Old Crow Medicine Show on August 10th, Ursula’s Cafe will have a table set up to collect donations. From canned beans & tomatoes and paper towels, to menstrual products and those little travel-size shampoos and conditioners we all keep in the back of our bathroom cabinets, Ursula’s is looking to collect donations of all kinds.

Berglund Center is offering a parking pass to a future Berglund Center event in exchange for donations - and in the event that you would prefer to make a monetary donation while you are there, Ursula’s may have a special item to show thanks for your donation. We’re looking forward to seeing our community come out and show support for such a great cause.

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.