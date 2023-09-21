Beverage Breakdown: The River & Rail Restaurant

× Expand Beverage Breakdown: Episode 1, The River & Rail

Welcome to "Beverage Breakdown," a hot new web series that's shaking up the world of mixology! Join us as we dive into the art of crafting unique cocktails with your host, the one and only Quincy Randolph, entrepreneur extraordinaire and owner of RND Coffee shops in Roanoke and Vinton, Virginia.

In this exciting series, Quincy takes you behind the scenes of Roanoke's hidden gems. Our first episode heads into The River and Rail Restaurant! Get ready to embark on a flavorful journey through the world of craft cocktails as Quincy sits down with Jackie Gentry, one of the talented bartenders at The River and Rail.

Each episode of "Beverage Breakdown" is a captivating exploration of the creative process behind crafting innovative and delicious drinks. From classic cocktails with a twist to entirely original concoctions, you'll discover the secrets, techniques and inspirations that make every sip unforgettable. Whether you're a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or just looking to elevate your at-home bartending game, this series is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good libation.

Join us as we unveil new episodes of "Beverage Breakdown." Don't forget to subscribe on YouTube and stay tuned for a thrilling journey into the world of cocktails you won't find anywhere else. And be sure to follow @RoanokerMag and @BeverageBreakdown on Instagram to see bonus content and behind the scenes!

Get ready to raise your glass and toast to "Beverage Breakdown" with Quincy Randolph – your ultimate guide to discovering the magic in every Roanoke glass. Cheers!

Special thanks to:

Quincy Randolph, host

Steffon Randolph, production

Jackie Gentry, Bartender — The River & Rail Restaurant

Caroline Webb, Front of House Manager — The River & Rail Restaurant

An RND Media Production