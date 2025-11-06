Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Opens Second Virginia Beach Scoop Shop

× Expand Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., a family-run, small-batch artisan ice cream shop, is expanding in Virginia Beach with a new Pungo location opening Nov. 15 at The Traditions at Sherwood Lakes.

To celebrate, anyone dropping by the new shop at 2160 Locksley Arch on Saturday, Nov. 15 between 6–9 p.m. will receive a free scoop of ice cream.

Pungo is Blue Cow’s second location in Virginia Beach and its sixth across the Commonwealth. Known for using simple, real ingredients – locally sourced if possible – to create unique flavors, Blue Cow’s menu appeals to both ice cream traditionalists and culinary enthusiasts with a steady lineup of year-round classic flavors and seasonal specialties.

“We’re thrilled to open in the growing Pungo community, known for its agricultural roots and berries that might just make their way into our hand-crafted treats,” said Jason Kiser, co-owner with his wife, Carolyn.

Blue Cow has been part of Virginia Beach since 2019, when it opened in Cape Henry Plaza at 2817 Shore Drive.

The culinary team led by Jason Kiser has put more than 100 flavors into production over the past eight years, including non-dairy offerings. “It’s our techniques and our attention to quality that make our products craft,” he says.

“We spin our ice cream fresh daily and nearly everything going into the ice cream is hand made in our production kitchen. We know there is extra time required to steep and strain our dairy in locally roasted coffee or to cook down fresh blueberries to create our ripples. The difference in taste compared to flavoring from a manufactured syrup or extract is evident in the final product.”

Kiser learned the science of ice cream manufacturing at Penn State University.

The Pungo location meets the couple’s desire to create a welcoming customer experience. “Our location in Sherwood Lakes provides a connection to the outdoors and the lake, with abundant walking paths to our shop, is all part of the experience,” Carolyn says. “One of the real joys in our business is being able to play a small part in the many celebrations and life moments our customers enjoy over a handcrafted scoop.”

About Blue Cow

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is a small-batch artisan ice cream company founded in Roanoke, Va., serving premium ice cream from simple, quality ingredients – locally sourced when possible. It serves its flavors from its community-oriented scoop shops in Roanoke and Richmond (Short Pump and The West End), Fredericksburg, as well as the two locations in Virginia Beach. The flavors are made with a mission to serve up smiles, one handcrafted scoop at a time. Learn more at www.bluecowicecream.com or on instagram @bluecowicecream.