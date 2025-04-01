Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Will Open Second Virginia Beach Location

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is proud to announce it will be operating a second Virginia Beach area scoop shop. They will be bringing their craft small batch ice cream to The Traditions at Sherwood Lakes in the Pungo area later this summer, making this location Blue Cow’s sixth scoop shop since the company’s founding in 2017.

Expand Courtesy of Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow has been part of the Virginia Beach culinary scene since 2019, when it opened its ice cream shop in Cape Henry Plaza off Shore Drive. The small-batch artisan ice cream company, founded in Roanoke, Virginia gained instant popularity and recognition for their focus on using simple, real ingredients – locally sourced as much as possible – to create unique hand-crafted flavors.

The culinary team lead by Jason Kiser has put more than 100 flavors in production over the past eight years, including non-dairy offerings. “It’s our techniques and our attention to quality that make our products craft,” says Jason Kiser. “We spin our ice cream fresh daily and nearly everything going into the ice cream is hand made in our production kitchen. We know there is extra time required to steep and strain our dairy in locally roasted coffee or to cook down fresh blueberries to create our ripples. The difference in taste as opposed to flavoring with a manufactured syrup or extract is evident in the end product,” he added. Kiser learned the science of ice cream manufacturing at Penn State University.

The menu will appeal to both ice cream traditionalists as well as culinary enthusiasts with a steady lineup of Blue Cow’s take on some of the classics available year-round, as well as more inventive and culinary-driven flavors based upon market availability and seasonality.

And for the owners, Jason and Carolyn Kiser, it’s about more than just creating great ice cream - it’s about the customer experience. “Beyond our flavors, our shops are meant to provide an enjoyable, welcoming environment for gathering. In selecting Sherwood Lakes, the connection to the outdoors on the lake, and the abundant walking paths to the location are all part of the experience,” Carolyn explains.

“One of the real joys in our business is being able to play a small part in the many celebrations and life moments our customers enjoy over a handcrafted scoop,” she continues.

Blue Cow’s Pungo shop is under construction, with plans to open in late summer 2025. Other Sherwood Lakes tenants will include Taste Unlimited, La Patrona and Sedona Taphouse.