Blue Ridge Country Magazine Salutes the Best of the Mountains in 35th Anniversary Issue

Readers of The Roanoker magazine's sister publication voted for the best things to see and places to visit in the Blue Ridge region of seven states, and the Roanoke area received numerous accolades.

Readers of Blue Ridge Country magazine have picked their favorite towns, attractions, activities and more in the 2023 Best of the Mountains reader poll.

Polling is conducted every five years with this year’s survey featuring 48 categories. The wins from within and around the Roanoke area include:

Best Retirement Town - Roanoke (third place)

Best Biking Trail - Roanoke River Greenway (third place)

Best Motorcycle Route - Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA (second place)

Best Caverns - Dixie Caverns, Salem (third place)

Best Loop Drive on a Tank of Gas - Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA (first place)

Best Museum - Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke (third place)

Best Historic Theater - Grandin Theatre, Roanoke (third place)

Best Farmers Market - Historic Roanoke City Market (second place)

There were also winners in many other locations throughout Southwest and Central Virginia.

"It’s always extra satisfying to see some of the Roanoke-area bounty of outdoor attractions to take first place among Blue Ridge Country readers with seven states to choose from for their votes," says Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer. "The New River for fishing and paddling, Smith Mountain Lake for fishing and the Blue Ridge Parkway for a great drive are just a few. Roanoke City, the Farmers Market and the Roanoke River Greenway were also strong vote-getters."

Readers submitted their votes online over the course of two months, resulting in over 130 first, second and third place awards for the best cities, towns, attractions and activities from the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating our 35th without our cherished readers and our loyal advertisers,” says Associate Publisher Cynthia Bruggeman. “Every issue highlights amazing destinations and the people, history and stories that make them unique. Our ‘Best of’ feature in the summer mag is a snapshot of winners sure to provide year-long travel ideas and inspiration.”

A complete list of winners is presented in the July/August 2023 issue of Blue Ridge Country, available for purchase now. For single issue or subscription information, visit blueridgecountry.com/BestOf or contact Sarah Riddell: sriddell@leisuremedia360.com.

About Blue Ridge Country

Blue Ridge Country is an award-winning bimonthly regional magazine with a readership of more than 175,000. The magazine covers the mountain regions of seven states and explores history, food, festivals, travel, the outdoors and the environment. Blue Ridge Country is produced by LeisureMedia360 in Roanoke, Virginia. LeisureMedia360 is the official publisher of the Virginia Travel Guide and many other publications, including The Roanoker, Virginia’s longest-running city magazine, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.