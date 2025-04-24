Blue Ridge Literacy Marks 40 Years with Buzz4Good Watch Party at Grandin Theatre

× Expand Blue Ridge Literacy Blue Ridge Literacy celebrates its graduates.

Blue Ridge Literacy (BRL), the leading nonprofit offering year-round English literacy services to adults in the Roanoke Valley, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a Buzz4Good Watch Party and behind-the-scenes conversations on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Grandin Theatre.

Blue Ridge Literacy was established 40 years ago in 1985! As we begin celebrating our 40th year of service, we are thrilled to share our journey and the voices of our community with those who have supported us along the way—and to welcome new friends to join us in the years to come.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event runs from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. This free, public celebration will feature sneak peek clips from a brand-new Buzz4Good episode spotlighting BRL, as well as live conversations with the staff, volunteers, and community partners who bring BRL’s mission to life.

Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb will join the event and participate in the evening’s conversations as we reflect on four decades of literacy work and community partnership.

Join Us In Person or Online

We invite community members to attend in person at the Grandin Theatre or tune in live via Facebook.

Celebrating 40 Years of Literacy, Community, and Impact

Blue Ridge Literacy was established in 1985 by members of our community to address the English literacy needs of local adults. As we mark our 40th anniversary in 2025, we reflect on the progress we’ve made together—improving, adapting, and expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of adult learners in the Roanoke Valley.

For four decades, BRL has helped thousands of adult English learners develop the skills they need to read, write, and communicate in English; navigate daily life; secure employment; pursue education; earn a driver’s license; and pass the U.S. naturalization test. Today, we remain committed to helping adults achieve their life goals through literacy skills and to fostering an informed community where individuals can access the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive.

With Gratitude to Our Donors

Blue Ridge Literacy is proud to host this milestone event with generous support from Bruce and Julie Swanson. Their belief in BRL’s mission and their generosity have made this celebration—and the production of our Buzz4Good feature—possible. We are deeply grateful for their support and for helping us uplift adult learners in the Roanoke Valley.

Event Details

Buzz4Good Watch Party: Celebrating 40 Years of Blue Ridge Literacy

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Program runs from 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Program runs from 6:00–7:00 p.m. Location: Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/events/686736333963494

RSVPs appreciated but not required. For more information, contact Executive Director, Ahoo Salem, at asalem@brlit.org or 540-265-9339.

About Blue Ridge Literacy

Founded in 1985, Blue Ridge Literacy offers English literacy services to adults living in the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Franklin, Alleghany and Craig, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Last year, over 400 adult learners were served through ESOL programs, 1:1 tutoring matches, citizenship preparation and digital literacy classes. With a focus on functional literacy, BRL’s services equip adult learners with the skills they need to navigate everyday interactions and make long-term plans. Blue Ridge Literacy works closely with community partners to share information about available resources and opportunities in the Roanoke Valley. To learn more, please visit www.blueridgeliteracy.org. For questions, call 540-265-9339 or email info@brlit.org.