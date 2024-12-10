Blue Ridge PBS Announces 4th Annual Santa's Winter Wonderland

For the fourth consecutive year, children and adults will have  a chance to enjoy a fantastic light display and see Santa and Mrs. Claus in a one-of-a-kind, drive thru holiday experience. 

This year’s FREE Santa’s Winter Wonderland is presented by EZ Mobility Solutions, First Citizens  Bank, Pete’s RV Center, Leonard Buildings, Bass Transmissions and Automotive Repair, and Build  Smart Institute.  

This multi-day event will take place at Blue Ridge PBS from Thursday, December 12th through  Monday, December 23rd. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights ONLY, visitors will be greeted by  our very own pixie, Pippy Pinewood, and have the opportunity to see and hear from Santa and Mrs.  Claus as they drive through Jingle Jangle Estates and the Candy Cane Forest. Even The Roanoke  Grinch will make an appearance on Saturday, the 14th and Monday the 23rd. Soft Sensory nights on  Thursday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 18th will feature gentle holiday music, our  fantastic light displays, and Carl the Collector’s cabin. Carl the Collector is a new animated series from PBS Kids featuring Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon. 

Once again, beloved PBS characters will be on hand including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Daniel  Tiger, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and new character, Miss Elaina. 

This is a free event for everyone to celebrate the holidays and is a gift from Blue Ridge PBS to  Southwest Virginia residents. Blue Ridge PBS President and CEO, William Anderson says, “our  annual Santa’s Winter Wonderland just keeps growing each and every year, and we are thrilled to  introduce new PBS Kids characters in 2024.” 

Visitors are invited to make donations at the end of their tour. Blue Ridge PBS is a non-profit  organization and donations are encouraged.  

  • Thursday through Sunday, December 12th - 23rd (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays) | 6 – 9PM 
  • Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Pippy appearances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays The Roanoke Grinch on Saturday the 14th and Monday the 23rd 
  • Blue Ridge PBS - 1215 McNeil Dr. Roanoke, VA (Behind VA Western Community College) 