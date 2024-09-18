Blue Ridge PBS Meet the Artists - David Ferrell and Ruth Lefko

× Expand Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS announces David Ferrell and Ruth Lefko as its featured artists for Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist. The series highlights artists and invites the community to meet the individuals while seeing their works with an opportunity to acquire pieces during a reception and following exhibit held at Blue Ridge PBS. The art will remain on display for several weeks.

Expand Blue Ridge PBS Two Scales

Ferrell is an avid watercolorist and photographer gaining inspiration from his family farm situated in the picturesque Fairlawn area. As an avid perennial gardener, his constant access to plenty of subject matter has helped shape his style which he explains varies from abstract to whimsical and everything in between.

Since Lefko’s retirement from elementary education, she has been exploring her lifelong interest in art. She is a signature member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and has received awards in regional juried shows including the Virginia Watercolor Society and the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild.

Music for the reception is provided by Two Scales. Chloe and Stewart Scales play a variety of styles, but folk and bluegrass are favorite genres of the couple. Each show usually includes Stewart’s guitar and banjo, and Chloé’s cello, harp, and mountain dulcimer. Both reception and exhibit are completely free of charge. However, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS is located behind Virginia Western Community College at the end of McNeil Drive. The reception will take place Thursday, September 26 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and the pieces will remain on display weekdays, September 30 – October 11 from 1-4 pm. Visit BlueRidgePBS.org for details.

About Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS has been serving communities of Southwest Virginia since 1967. Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of four broadcast channels: Blue Ridge PBS 15.1, Blue Ridge PBS 2 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, PBS Create 15.4, ECHO 15.5, and two channels online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming and ECHO. Blue Ridge PBS offers an array of enriching educational, informational, and cultural programming for area communities. For more information, visit our website www.BlueRidgePBS.org.