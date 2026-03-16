Blue Ridge PBS Presents Artistic Encounters: Crystal Wolfe

× Expand Courtesy Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS announces Crystal Wolfe as its featured artist for Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist. Winner of a 2025 Public Media Award for Visual Arts and a 2025 Virginia Association of Broadcasters Award for Best Human Interest Series, Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist highlights artists and invites the community to meet the individuals while seeing their works with an opportunity to acquire pieces during a reception and following exhibit held at Blue Ridge PBS. The art will remain on display for several weeks.

“I’ll prove you wrong, take my drawing class.” Those words were spoken to Crystal Wolfe in 2000 when she told the artist, Antonija Gros, that she could barely draw a stick man. From that first encounter, when she said, “ok, I hope you prove me wrong”, and the first class, she continued creating by studying, drawing, and painting.

Pencils have been Wolfe’s passion for 20+ years. As her style is realism, pencils allow the attention to the tiniest details as well as light and dark values that she so enjoys creating. The very careful layering and blending applications are magical whether colored, graphite, or pastel pencils.

Both reception and exhibit are completely free of charge. However, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS is located behind Virginia Western Community College at the end of McNeil Drive. The reception will take place Thursday, March 26 from 4 - 6 pm and the pieces will remain on display weekdays, March 30 – April 10 (closed April 3) from 1-4 pm and by appointment. Visit BlueRidgePBS.org for details.

About Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS has been serving communities of Southwest Virginia since 1967. Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of six broadcast channels: Blue Ridge PBS 15.1, Blue Ridge ECHO TV 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, ECHO Lifestyles 15.4, ECHO Documentaries 15.5, WORLD (Midnight to Noon)/CREATE (Noon to Midnight) 15.6, and two digital channels on YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming and ECHO. Blue Ridge PBS offers an array of enriching educational, informational, and cultural programming for area communities.