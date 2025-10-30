Botetourt County Appoints Kyle Rosner as Director of Economic Development

Botetourt County is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Rosner as its new Director of Economic Development. In this role, Rosner will lead the County’s comprehensive economic development program, leading efforts to create, attract, retain, expand, and support business and industry and to bolster long-term revenue sustainability and employment opportunities for Botetourt County.

Rosner brings a distinguished background in economic development, with a career focused on the intersection of government and private enterprise. Before joining Botetourt County, he served as senior advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, where he played a key leadership role in implementing the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) grant program. His work included policy development, grants monitoring and stakeholder engagement with states and private industry.

Before joining NTIA, Rosner was Director of Government Affairs at All Points Broadband, where he led business development initiatives and represented the company before state legislatures and local governments across the Mid-Atlantic region. He also served in the Office of Governor as the Deputy Broadband Advisor, contributing to Virginia’s nationally recognized broadband initiatives and collaborating with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

A native of Frederick County, Virginia, Mr. Rosner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Radford University and was selected for Virginia’s prestigious Governor’s Fellow Program upon graduation. He currently resides in Roanoke with his wife and daughter.

“Botetourt County is a leader among Virginia localities, and I’m honored to be a part of the team,” said Mr. Rosner. “I look forward to continuing the County’s long track record of innovative and successful approaches to a strong and diverse economy.”

“Kyle will be able to bolster the efforts of Botetourt to focus services to business and industry already in Botetourt and to help press ahead with technology advancements and small business development. We are excited to have Kyle augment Team BoCo as we grow investment and employment opportunities,” said Gary Larrowe, County Administrator.