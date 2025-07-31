Botetourt County Fair Returns August 1–2 with Family Fun, Agriculture and Local Flavor

Expand Isabelle Williams

The 2025 Botetourt County Fair is just around the corner, bringing a full weekend of free, family-friendly fun to the Buchanan Town Park on Friday, August 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday night’s “Friday Night at the Fair” will feature live music by The Grab Bag Band, a lively beer garden, the Feather to Fork Poultry Show, food trucks, and a limited number of Twilight Vendors. Fairgoers are invited to participate in the Friday Night at the Fair Photo Contest by submitting their favorite snapshots under the designated post on the fair’s official Facebook page.

Saturday offers a full day of programming centered on agriculture, education, and local tradition. Highlights include:

9:00 a.m. – Fair Opens & Sheep Shearing

– Fair Opens & Sheep Shearing 9:30 a.m. – Wood Carving & Botetourt Honey Bowl (Yellow Tent)

– Wood Carving & (Yellow Tent) 10:00 a.m. – Draft Horse Pull and Youth Livestock Show (Livestock Tent)

– and (Livestock Tent) 10:30 a.m. – Chicken Bingo

– Chicken Bingo 12:00 p.m. – Sheep Shearing & Chicken Bingo

– Sheep Shearing & Chicken Bingo 12:30 p.m. – Wood Carving

– Wood Carving 1:00 p.m. – Local Food Walk (Main Stage)

– Local Food Walk (Main Stage) 1:30 p.m. – Chicken Bingo

– Chicken Bingo 2:00 p.m. – Youth Livestock Auction

– 4:00 p.m. – Fair Closes

In addition to the featured events, attendees can interact with youth from Botetourt County 4-H Clubs — including Livestock, Dairy, and Honey Bee clubs — as they showcase their projects and skills. The 2025 Botetourt Honey Bowl, judged by local celebrities, kicks off at 9:30 a.m., and during the livestock show, the Botetourt County Fair Association’s Ag Mini-Grant will be awarded to a deserving local youth.

The Botetourt County Fair is free to attend and is proudly dedicated to celebrating agriculture and supporting youth in our community. For more information, fair forms, and a complete schedule, visit botetourtcountyfair.com.