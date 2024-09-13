Botetourt County Launches “Getting to Know BOCO” Initiative

Botetourt County LOVES our community and one of the things that we love to do is answer our community's questions about their local government. As we celebrate Civic Engagement Month, Botetourt County is launching our “Getting to Know BOCO” Initiative.

Our theme is all about “live, work, play, and give back,” and we invite everyone—residents, businesses, and visitors alike—to dive in and Get to Know BOCO by:

Asking Questions

Utilizing our new chatbot feature at www.botetourtva.gov

Subscribing to our brand-new digital newsletter (launching September 18 th ! Sign up by clicking here.

! Sign up by clicking here. Signing up for notifications and news from the county at //www.botetourtva.gov/notifyme

Watching “Ask the Expert” videos

Validating rumors at www.bocofacts4u (2024 VACO Award-Winning Project!)

Local government employees often serve as the backbone of a community, working tirelessly to ensure that essential services are provided and that residents and businesses are well-supported. Their efforts go a long way in making Botetourt County a great place to live, work, play & give back!

Getting to Know BOCO is a one-stop shop to answer questions and help simplify complex government issues. As you get to know BOCO, you will also find a link to ask questions as well as learn more about our BOCO Storytellers Initiative, and even nominate someone that you think deserves a “BOCO Brag”.

“The goal of Getting to Know BOCO is to provide more transparency to the public about how local government works as well as humanizing those that provide government services,” says Director of Communications, Tiffany Bradbury. “The heartbeat behind this initiative is to provide exemplary customer service for our community as well as support the men and women that work hard for our county every day.”

Learn more by visiting //www.botetourtva.gov/gettingtoknowboco

About Botetourt County:

Botetourt County (Pop. 33,494) is a 546 sq. mile community in Southwestern Virginia. The rural community is in the southwestern portion of the state in the scenic Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Strategically located on Interstate 81, and just 20 miles south of Interstate 64, Botetourt County is accessible to the markets of the Mid-West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the entire Eastern Seaboard. Botetourt County has a five-member elected Board of Supervisors which oversees most of the county’s government-related operations. In addition, Botetourt County has a complete administrative staff that works under the direction of a County Administrator who is hired by the Board of Supervisors to run day-to-day operations.