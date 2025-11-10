Botetourt County Launches #BOCOGrateful Campaign During November to “Look for the Helpers”

Every November since 2021, the #BOCOGrateful campaign has celebrated a season of gratitude by highlighting what we love about our community. This year, in the timeless wisdom of Mister Rogers, Botetourt County is encouraging residents to “look for the helpers” in their own neighborhoods.

Volunteers come in all varieties — from retired teachers who tutor students after school, to teenagers who organize food drives. They are the faces at the animal shelter, the helping hands at local festivals and the quiet heroes who deliver meals to neighbors in need. Whether they give an hour or a lifetime, each act of service adds up to something extraordinary. We want to celebrate them.

How to Participate:

Submit their name and story at botetourtva.gov/BOCOgrateful

Give them a shoutout on social media and tag #BOCOgrateful

Stories may be featured in social media and county communications to highlight the incredible spirit of our community. Let’s come together to honor the helpers and share your gratitude!