Botetourt County Unveils New Dual-Use Courts at Buchanan Recreation Park

Botetourt County is proud to announce the completion and upcoming dedication of newly resurfaced, dual-use pickleball and tennis courts at Buchanan Recreation Park near Buchanan Elementary School, along with upgrades to the basketball courts at Buchanan Elementary School made possible by the Recreation Incentive Fund. These long-awaited improvements result from strategic planning, community engagement, including the 2023 Quality of Life Survey, and a shared vision for active recreation spaces in Botetourt.

The County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at:

Buchanan Recreation Park – August 15th at 6:00 PM

Parking at Buchanan Elementary School (255 Schoolhouse Rd, Buchanan)

The ribbon cutting and a short program are at 6:00 PM, followed by open tennis and/or pickleball play until 10pm. Light refreshments and giveaways provided.

From Community Voices to Reality

“Botetourt County residents deserve quality recreational facilities,” said Victor Morales, Botetourt County’s Director of Parks & Recreation. "These resurfaced courts are for the people! This project was a direct result of community members advocating for a safe place to bring the whole family out to play.”

Buchanan Recreation Park is home to two tennis courts, two pickleball ball courts overlayed over one tennis court, and a softball field. Although not on school property, the park shares a parking lot with the elementary school. Outside of school hours, the elementary school playground, walking track, and other athletic fields are open to the public.

In 2022, Botetourt County included resurfacing the Buchanan Recreation Park tennis courts in its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) in 2022. By 2023, the vision evolved to the courts into dual-use facilities, accommodating both tennis and the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. Botetourt County has also partnered with the Buchanan Elementary PTA, awarding a $5,000 recreation incentive grant to resurface the school’s basketball courts and install new hoops. That project was completed in May 2025.

Botetourt County extends its appreciation to all partners, community members, and staff who helped make these projects a reality. Learn more about Botetourt County Parks and Recreation, including community recreation activities and youth sports at their website.