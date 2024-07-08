Botetourt Farmers Market to Host Annual Tomato Festival

The Botetourt Farmers Market is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Tomato Festival, set to take place on Saturday, July 27th, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the picturesque Buchanan Town Park. This beloved community event promises a fun-filled day for all ages, celebrating the rich agricultural heritage of Botetourt County.

The Tomato Festival will highlight the heart of the market—our dedicated farmers and their fresh, high-quality produce. Attendees can expect:

Farm-Fresh Produce: Shop for the freshest seasonal produce, including a wide variety of tomatoes, fruits, vegetables, and more, directly from our local farmers.

Tomato Tasting: Sample a diverse selection of locally grown tomatoes, ranging from heirlooms to hybrids.

Vendor Salsa Contest: Enjoy the excitement of our vendor salsa contest, where market vendors will compete to create the best salsa using their home-grown ingredients.

Artisan Vendors: A curated selection of local artisans and crafters offering unique handmade goods.

Kids' Activities: Engaging and educational activities for children, including crafts and games.

“While we are normally located at the Daleville Town Center every Saturday from May through October, for this special event, we will move to Buchanan Town Park to celebrate the 4th annual Tomato Festival,” said Brandy Underwood, Community Rep for the Botetourt Farmers Market. “The Tomato Festival is one of our most cherished events, bringing together the community to celebrate the peak of the summer harvest. We’re excited to offer a day of fun, food, and family-friendly activities that highlight the importance of local agriculture.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the rich history of tomatoes in Botetourt County and support local growers by purchasing fresh, high-quality produce. The market’s vendors are committed to providing a diverse array of products, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Admission to the Tomato Festival is free, and ample parking is available at Buchanan Town Park. The Botetourt Farmers Market encourages everyone to bring their friends and family to join in the festivities and support local farmers and artisans.

For more information about the Tomato Festival and other upcoming events, follow the Botetourt Farmers Market on Facebook or on Instagram at @BotetourtFarmersMarket.

About Botetourt Farmers Market:

The Botetourt Farmers Market is a 501(c)3 non-profit operated by a volunteer Board of Directors. We are a community-focused marketplace dedicated to promoting local agriculture and artisans. Located at Daleville Town Center, the market operates every Saturday from May through October, offering a wide range of fresh produce, handmade goods, and local products.