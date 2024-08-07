Botetourt Farmers Market to Host Fourth Annual Honey Festival

× Expand BFM Festival Facebook Event Cover - HONEY FESTIVAL

The Botetourt Farmers Market is excited to announce the 4th annual Honey Festival, set to take place on August 17th, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the picturesque Buchanan Town Park. This year's festival promises to be the most vibrant yet, with over 50 vendors, including delicious food trucks, and a full lineup of activities and attractions for all ages.

In addition to the honey vendors and artisan crafts, visitors will find fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, and homemade baked goods from our local farmers and bakers. This festival truly showcases the best of our community’s agricultural and artisanal talents.

Get up close and personal with the fascinating world of bees! We will feature observation hives from local beekeepers, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the vital role bees play in our ecosystem directly from the experts.

For adults 21 and up, there will be mead samples and the opportunity to purchase from The Meadery at Graham Ordinary, adding an extra layer of local flavor to the festivities.

Children can enjoy a variety of crafts and activities designed to educate and entertain. Our talented face painter will be on hand from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and the Botetourt County Library will provide story time. Additionally, children visiting the festival can look forward to receiving honey sticks from our very own Queen Bee, adding a touch of sweetness to their day.

The festival will host two exciting honey tastings. Brent Hershey and his team will oversee the “People’s Choice Award” honey tasting, allowing attendees to sample and vote for their favorite local honey. Additionally, the “Official Botetourt Honey Festival 2024 Best in Show” tasting will be held in front of the stage from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM, showcasing the finest honeys in the region and being judged by special guests.

“We are thrilled to bring the Honey Festival back for its fourth year,” said Brandy Underwood, organizer of the Botetourt Farmers Market. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to learn about bees, enjoy delicious honey, and participate in a range of fun activities.”

Don’t miss out on this delightful celebration of bees and honey. Join us at the Buchanan Town Park on August 17th for a day filled with learning, fun, and supporting local artisans and farmers.

Admission to the Botetourt Farmers Market Honey Festival is free, and ample parking is available at Buchanan Town Park. The Botetourt Farmers Market encourages everyone to bring their friends and family to join in the festivities and support local farmers and artisans.For more information about the Honey Festival and other upcoming events, follow the Botetourt Farmers Market on social media at @BotetourtFarmersMarket.

About Botetourt Farmers Market:

The Botetourt Farmers Market is a 501(c)3 non-profit operated by a volunteer Board of Directors. We are a community-focused marketplace dedicated to promoting local agriculture and artisans. Located at Daleville Town Center, the market operates every Saturday from May through October, offering a wide range of fresh produce, handmade goods, and local products.