Botetourt Fire & EMS Girls’ Fire Camp 2025

On Saturday, June 7, the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS held its 4th annual Girls’ Fire Camp at Lord Botetourt High School. This year, 50 young ladies ranging from rising 1st graders through rising high school seniors got the opportunity to experience a day in the life of the profession of fire and EMS. This day camp was established in 2022 as part of a grant awarded to the department by the International Association of Fire Chiefs for efforts to diversify a traditionally male workforce. Earlier that year, the Department lost a longtime Captain, Gracey Humbert to occupationally presumptive breast cancer. Prior to her passing, department leadership informed her that the camp would be hosted in her honor.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Botetourt Fire & EMS to engage with the young ladies of our community and educate them about potential opportunities for their futures. It is great to see so many local people rally around this youth centric event each year. I would like to thank fire and EMS for this innovative project as well! Your commitment demonstrates your care for our community,” said Amy White, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The camp is filled with lots of activities that expose young girls to things encountered as a fire and EMS professional. There are live-fire and vehicle extrication hands-on demonstrations, as well as educational programs like Stop-The-Bleed and CPR. The day ends for each girl with an empowerment session led by one of the department’s firefighter’s wives who is a local guidance counselor. This camp is intended to be both educational and inspirational, to plant the seeds for young ladies exploring what they will grow up to be. The camp is one of the department’s most prominent recruitment and outreach events throughout the year.

“Each year, I feel so inspired by the girls that attend our camp with so much energy and willingness to learn. I believe the relationships we build during Girls’ Fire Camp will lay the foundation for future leaders, especially in the fire service,” says Recruitment & Retention Specialist, Taylor Lunsford.