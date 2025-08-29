Brent Watts Named Director of Communications for Botetourt County

Botetourt County has named longtime WDBJ7 chief meteorologist and journalist Brent Watts as its new director of communications.

Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County Brent Watts

A Botetourt County native, Watts has spent 28 years at “Your Hometown Station” WDBJ7, where he became one of the region’s most trusted voices in weather, public safety and social media engagement. He has supported countless community events, visited schools throughout the region and earned three Emmy Awards for his video documentaries, including the historic Flood of 1985 and 2012 Derecho.

Watts’ connection to Botetourt County government dates back to his years at James River High School, when he was selected to produce an informational video that helped pass a bond referendum, paving the way for the construction of several new county improvements.

“There’s something very special about Botetourt – it has the beauty and history combined with growth and innovation,” Watts said. “I can’t wait to share the stories of the people, places and progress that make Botetourt County an amazing place to live and work.”

Watts graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in communications and later attended Mississippi State University for broadcast meteorology. His background includes extensive experience in public relations, government collaboration and crisis communications during emergencies and natural disasters.

“It is rare to be able to bring someone home who has given so much to the region over their illustrious career, and for that person to be as energized as Brent Watts is, Botetourt will be a better-informed community with his professional skills and dedication,” said Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County Administrator.

Watts will begin part-time in September, transitioning to a full-time role in October.