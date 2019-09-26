Bring Home Flavor with Artisan Pepper Sauces Made in Virginia

× Expand Becky Ellis

Cooking with pepper sauce is getting HOT in Virginia! The Clark + Hopkins Artisan Pepper Sauces and Bloody Mary Mixes Company is based in Richmond, Virginia. Chef Brandon Clark created the pepper sauces to showcase culinary flavors around the world.

In his words, “We study different regions of the world and capture their cuisine in our bottles.” Their mission: To encourage a hunger for food adventure. Consider each new Clark + Hopkins Pepper Sauce a ticket to exploration… no passport required.

Clark + Hopkins pepper sauce collection includes: Kerala, Ethiopia, Laos, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Assam and Texas.

I created these recipes to feature the fabulous flavors in their Virginia and Laos pepper sauces:

Virginia Spicy Marinara Sauce

The addition of Virginia pepper sauce is the key ingredient to this marinara sauce that tastes like it’s made out of fresh tomatoes with layers of spices and peppers. Simmering the sauce helps to cook out the “raw” taste of the canned tomatoes. Serve with Scratch Pasta made in Lynchburg. Virginia Pepper Sauce and Scratch Pasta are available at Wine Gourmet or online.

28 ounce can Cento tomato puree

6 ounce package (dry) Italian salad dressing mix

6 ounce jar pesto

1 tablespoon Clark + Hopkins Virginia Pepper Sauce

3 teaspoons sugar (or more if you like a sweeter sauce)

Place tomato puree, Italian salad dressing mix, pesto and pepper sauce in a large pot. (I like to use my cast iron wok from Ladles and Linens to make sauces.) Heat over medium low heat for 10 minutes. Add sugar and stir. Cook an additional 10 minutes. Taste and adjust sugar and pepper sauce to your taste preference. Remember, you can always add more, but you can’t take it out.

This sauce freezes well. Cover tightly in a freezer container and freeze for up to two months.

× Expand Becky Ellis

Thai Hot Basil Chicken

Thai Hot Basil Chicken is always my favorite dish at Thai Restaurants and now I am so happy to make it at home. Laos pepper sauce gets its heat from bird's eye chilies and habaneros while lemon grass and ginger bring a brightness to the sauce. The seafood umami enhances the heat and acidity from the addition of dried shrimp. It is available at Ladles and Linens or on-line.

3 tablespoon Clark + Hopkins Laos pepper sauce

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

Place pepper sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce and sugar in a small bowl. Stir to combine all ingredients. Set aside.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¾ ounce fresh basil, julienned

1 yellow bell pepper, cored and chopped into medium size pieces

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, chopped into medium size pieces

1 large shallot, chopped

1 bunch baby bok choy, sliced

Rice noodles for service

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a wok over medium heat until sizzling. Flash cook basil, then move basil up on the cool side of the wok. Put one tablespoon vegetable oil in hot wok. Place the chicken, bell pepper and shallot in the wok. Stir and continue cooking over medium heat until the chicken is cooked. Add the bok choy and stir, cooking until the bok choy is cooked but still crunchy. Add the pepper sauce mixture and stir to coat the chicken and peppers with sauce. Cook rice noodles according to package directions. Serve over rice noodles and garnish with fresh basil leaves.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.