Broadway in Roanoke Announces 2025–26 Season

Nederlander National Markets, in partnership with Berglund Center, is excited to announce the all-new 2025/2026 Broadway in Roanoke season sponsored by First Bank. This season features five shows, including the area premieres of smash hits HADESTOWN and MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

Subscriptions are on sale now! Five show packages start at just $245, inclusive of fees. Current subscribers can renew by visiting The Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016) or by calling 540-853-5374 or 540-853-2510 (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). New packages can be purchased online at BroadwayInRoanoke.com, or in person at The Berglund Center Box Office.

The benefits of becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the hottest shows, options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

Individual show tickets will go on sale as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows. Schedule and titles subject to change; some fees are non-refundable. The Broadway in Roanoke season is sponsored by First Bank.

SHOW DATES & DESCRIPTIONS

DOLLY PARTON’S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 25, 2025

Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch are proud to present the national tour of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a heartwarming musical featuring songs by eleven-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, adapted by Bell, Curt Wollan and Couch.

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens’ classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

HADESTOWN

February 4, 2026

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

February 24, 2026

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

CLUE

April 27, 2026

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

June 10, 2026

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.