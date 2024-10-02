Brock, Bishop Win Kendig Awards

× Expand Dan Smith Shaleen Powell, Whitney Brock and Nathaniel Bishop await their awards.

The prestigious Kendig Arts and Culture Awards honored artist Whitney Brock and arts supporter Dr. Nathaniel Bishop for their contributions Tuesday at Hollins University. The awards have been given annually since 1987 and annually go to people and organizations that have made the arts community stronger.

Brock is a well-known artist nationally and is deeply appreciated in the Roanoke Valley, where she is in the process of painting people important to its culture. Her major works include paintings of rocks and shells and portraiture. She won in the category of Individual Artist.

Bishop serves as chief of diversity, equity and inclusion at Carilion and was a leader in establishing the Henrietta Lacks statue and park downtown. He is on the boards of Mill Mountain Theatre and the Taubman Museum of Art.

Nominated for awards were Joy and Spencer Frantz who give substantial philanthropic support for the arts and Shaleen Powell, executive director of the Roanoke Cultural Endowment, which is charged with raising $20 million for the arts in the Valley. She also plays violin with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.