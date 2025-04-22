Brown Edwards' Laura Sprouse Recognized in Forbes Inaugural Best-In-State CPAs List

Brown Edwards is pleased to announce that Laura Sprouse, Chief Executive Officer, has been named to Forbes' inaugural "Best-In-State CPAs" list. This recognition identifies 1,000 outstanding CPAs from across all 50 states and follows Forbes' previous "Top 200 CPAs" initiative.

Expand Brown Edwards Laura Sprouse, Brown Edwards Chief Executive Officer

Laura began serving as CEO in May 2024 after seven years as Chief Operating Officer and is nearing her first anniversary in this leadership role. During her tenure in senior leadership, Brown Edwards has grown to become the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Virginia based on the number of CPAs.

"I'm deeply honored to be included in Forbes' inaugural Best-In-State CPAs list. As our profession navigates talent shortages and technological transformation, this recognition reinforces my commitment to developing the next generation of accounting professionals while maintaining our clients' trust in Brown Edwards,” states Laura.

The selection for the Forbes Best-In-State CPAs list involved a thorough evaluation process. The Forbes editorial team identified eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research, and input from an independent advisory board of experts. Candidates were assessed on factors including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, thought leadership, and community service.

During Sprouse's time as COO and CEO, Brown Edwards has grown substantially through key acquisitions and organic growth of key industries and service lines. The firm has earned recognition as a Top 75 Accounting firm nationally by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) and has received numerous accolades including Forbes Top Tax Firm, Forbes Top Accounting Firm, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Firm, Accounting Today Top 100 Firms, Construction Executive Magazine's Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms, and ClearlyRated Best of Accounting in Client Satisfaction.

With over 25 years of accounting experience, Laura oversees the firm's strategic plan, acquisitions, and growth initiatives, and manages administrative and financial operations. Her leadership has contributed to the firm's continued success in the accounting industry.

About Brown Edwards

Brown Edwards is a full-service regional accounting firm that serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. As the largest independent CPA firm headquartered in Virginia, we provide assurance, tax, and business advisory services to diverse clients in various industries. For more information, visit www.becpas.com.