"Buddies" at Bear Theatre Stage on March 13

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – downtown Roanoke’s community theater that calls the auditorium at Community High School home – presents Buddies, written by a 2025 graduate from the Hollins University Master of Fine Arts Playwriting program, Ben Abbott.

Abbott, an actor and playwright who workshopped Buddies while at Hollins, calls it “A Bromantic Comedy,” and muses, what do guy friends even do? Envisioned by Abbott as a sitcom, its premise is straightforward — and funny. “Why not write a play with the traditional rom-com structure, but instead of a romantic relationship, make it about two men finding friendship together. Buddies is the most personal play I've written,” writes Abbott from his Southern California home.

The Bear’s production of Buddies runs March 13-15 and March 20-22, with two evening shows and a matinee both weeks. Tickets are now on sale at beartheatre.com. Veteran community theater actor (and local journalist) Gene Marrano makes his debut as a director with Buddies, featuring a cast of seven – all memorable characters in their own right.

“This bromantic comedy tackles something we don't talk about enough: male loneliness and the struggle to form meaningful friendships in adulthood,” says Bear Theatre Board President Angela McNeil. “It's a story that's both hilarious and surprisingly poignant, and we can't wait to share it with our audiences.” Buddies is also a new work, something The Bear has committed to staging every season. “Creating opportunities for theatrical artists is a huge part of our mission at Bear Theatre, and that includes the writers. When you think about it, every classic was once a new play,” notes McNeil.

Tickets are on sale now. See beartheatre.com for additional details on dates and times. To learn more about the latest Bear Theatre production Buddies, or to schedule an interview with the director/actors ahead of opening night, contact Angela McNeil at president@beartheatre.com.