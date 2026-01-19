Buyer Grower Expo Brings Together Regional Farmers, Chefs, and Retailers

× Expand Roanoke Foodshed Network

Over 75 regional farmers, food producers, distributors, chefs, and retailers gathered last week at The Taubman Museum for the inaugural Buyer Grower Expo. The event was co-hosted by the Roanoke Foodshed Network, the Virginia Association for Biological Farming, and the Rodale Institute.

This gathering was designed to foster connections between those passionate about sourcing and supplying local, sustainable food. By bringing these groups together under one roof, the event aimed to build new market relationships and strengthen the regional food supply chain.

As urban areas in Southwest Virginia continue to grow and consumer demand for locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients continues to rise, the Expo provided a platform for a transparent dialogue between producers and buyers.



"We were thrilled with the turnout and the energy in the room," said Maureen McGonagle, Director of the Roanoke Foodshed Network. "Connecting our local growers directly with buyers is a powerful way to strengthen our regional food system. When a chef shakes hands with the farmer growing their vegetables, it creates a partnership that goes beyond a simple transaction—it builds a resilient community economy."

The collaboration between the Roanoke Foodshed Network, the Virginia Association for Biological Farming, and the Rodale Institute highlights a shared commitment to biological farming practices and the economic viability of local agriculture.

How to Get Involved For more information about upcoming events or how you can become involved with the Roanoke Foodshed Network, please visit roanokefoodshednetwork.org.