Carilion Needs Volunteers for New Tower

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Volunteers assisting with Volunteer Services' annual Spring Plant Sale.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is gearing up for the spring opening of its new tower by recruiting volunteers who will serve in the tower in general and in the tower’s emergency room.

Taylor Medley, the hospital’s volunteer manager, says there is no specific goal for the number of new volunteers, but the hospital has “more than 200 working across two dozen programs” and will supplement that with the new volunteers.

The volunteers will work in shifts from early morning to mid-evening and will perform a number of tasks, often dealing directly with visitors to the hospital, keeping them comfortable, providing directions and keeping company with those visitors. For example, there will be expanded routes for hospitality carts.

Those who apply (at carilionclinic.org/volunteers) will get valuable training and an interview with Medley to help determine where they would be the best fit.

× 1 of 7 Expand Carilion Clinic Volunteers Sadie Hughes and Jennifer Keeley serve on our Hospitality Cart, which spreads positivity and refreshments around hospital waiting rooms and lobbies. × 2 of 7 Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic Volunteer Sadie Hughes assists with the Volunteer Services' annual Spring Plant Sale, which raises funds for our Hotel Assistance Program and Clothes Closet. × 3 of 7 Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic Volunteer Izzy Ditzel delivers flowers to patients. × 4 of 7 Expand Carilion Clinic Volunteers Pat Steahly and Sadie Hughes serve on our Hospitality Cart. × 5 of 7 Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic Volunteer of the Year Award Winners at our 2024 Volunteer Appreciation Gala. × 6 of 7 Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic Emergency Department volunteers and staff tour the new Crystal Spring Tower. × 7 of 7 Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic Volunteer Debbie Ruffin delivering gifts to patients during the holiday season. Prev Next

“Very often,” says Medley, “the volunteer is the first person visitors to the hospital see.” Good candidates include college students, retired health care professionals, people who work but would like to feel the benefits of volunteering.

Medley says those benefits for volunteers include a great deal of satisfaction in knowing they are helping: “I’ve had volunteers tell me that they never finish a shift without knowing they have made a positive impact on somebody’s life. It is rare that other volunteer opportunities have that kind of impact.

“These volunteers also make lifelong friends and they are active, not sitting behind a desk. They can get their steps in with a shift.”

The emergency room in the tower is expected to open this spring, and the remainder of the tower should be open my mid-year, according to spokesman Pete Larkin.

The link for volunteers is carilionclinic.org/volunteers.