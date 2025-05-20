Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's Expanded Emergency Department Opens

× Expand Carilion Clinic Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, trauma bay.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's expanded Emergency Department (ED) opens Tuesday, May 20, at 7 a.m. This expansion will make the ED one of the largest in Virginia and is designed to serve high-acuity patients.

The region's only Level 1 Trauma Center, the space is equipped with special features to make the hospital experience more comfortable for patients and families, including:

Dedicated pediatric emergency waiting area, triage space and patient rooms.

5 trauma bays, including the region’s first dedicated Level 1 pediatric trauma bay.

125 ED beds, including an expanded observation unit.

New, additional helipad.

× Expand Carilion Clinic Carilion Clinic leaders and emergency department practitioners tour the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Crystal Spring Tower emergency department during an open house event on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Starting at 7 a.m. on May 20, the public can use the new Emergency Department entrance, entering at the light off South Jefferson Street and dropping patients off at the traffic circle in front of the new tower. Parking is available at one of Carilion's nearby garages, including the new garage at the corner of McClanahan and Jefferson.

This marks the first phase the hospital's new Crystal Spring Tower opening, which is set to fully come online later this summer. The tower will also house Carilion Clinic's Cardiovascular Institute, delivering the most advanced heart care in one central location. To learn more, visit CarilionClinic.org/tower.