Casa Latina’s Day of the Dead 5K and Bazaar Fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of Casa Latina

Roanoke as a Sister City continues to live up to its name. Based on the 2022 United States Census the Hispanic population in the Roanoke Metro Area was approximately 7K and steadily increasing. This rising number may raise the question of how a growing population of Spanish-speaking individuals and families become comfortably assimilated into a community.

Casa Latina, a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency, steps up to the plate and helps provide the resources and programs to aid in Roanoke feeling like home to the incoming Latino community. Than Vi, a board member of Casa Latina and originally from Mexico City, stated that when she moved to Roanoke six years ago she relied heavily on the resources that Casa Latina offers to help her find a sense of community.

Expand Courtesy of Casa Latina

Some of the programs that are offered include ESL (English as a Second Language) classes, food distribution, parenting classes and social and cultural events. The organization does not receive any federal funds and relies heavily on donations, grants and fundraisers.

An upcoming fundraiser taking place on November 2nd is a 5K and Bazaar. This date is significant and important to the Hispanic community because it is a major holiday, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Dia de los Muertos, usually spanning a couple of days, is a celebration honoring family members and friends who have passed away.

The holiday is celebrated with the creation of altars and cooking favorite traditional foods for a feast. “This fundraiser is important because it is the first time Casa Latina has been able to share with the outside community a traditional holiday that is so important to us,” says Than. This fundraiser will help the organization continue to provide their programs for all users.

The decision to have a 5K as a fundraiser, according to Than, is because, “Roanoke is a city known for its love of outdoor events, promoting health and family-friendly functions.” The Bazaar will include vendors from local businesses within the Hispanic community, tables that provide information about resources available in the area and music and individuals dressed in traditional clothing to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The organization is still looking for sponsors for this event and information can be found on their website.

“Casa Latina is always in need of volunteers and donations. We also encourage everyone to come out to the Spanish Book Club, it’s not just for Spanish speakers. It can help you learn and practice Spanish. We definitely want people to get involved,” Than encourages.

You can learn more about Casa Latina, their programs and upcoming events on their website or their Facebook page. There is still time to sign up for the 5K and to be a sponsor or a vendor.