Celebrate 60 Years of Smith Mountain Lake by Giving Back on Cleanup Day

The community is invited to honor the 60th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake by rolling up their sleeves and taking part in Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Day on May 2.

Volunteer registration is now open. Organizers are calling on individuals, families, homeowner associations, civic groups, church groups, school and youth groups, and businesses to be part of this landmark year. Also needed are volunteers to serve as site managers to help coordinate efforts at locations around the lake.

Smith Mountain Lake is a place where memories are made—on docks, in boats, along shorelines and around dinner tables. Since 1988, the annual cleanup effort has set the stage for those experiences by keeping the lake clean, safe and ready for summer recreation. In celebration of the lake’s 60th anniversary, organizers hope to make it the largest cleanup yet.

The organized cleanup event will take place May 2 at multiple locations around the lake. Community members and groups can also plan their own cleanup events anytime during the month of May. Free cleanup supplies are available throughout the month.

Volunteers and groups who pre-register receive:

A commemorative T-shirt

Work gloves and heavy-duty trash bags

An invitation to a post-event celebration dinner at Mango’s on May 6

A limited number of dumpsters are also available to support cleanup events.

The cleanup is a collaborative effort of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce—a partnership that has united the community around stewardship for nearly four decades.

“This body of water is an economic engine that impacts nearly every business in our region,” said Andy Bruns, Executive Director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Keeping it pristine for residents and visitors is not only a factor in quality of life, but also crucial to our economic success.”

The 60th anniversary is a celebration of the past, present and future of the lake. Cleanup day volunteers help ensure that the next generation can enjoy the same beautiful waters and shorelines that have defined the lake for 60 years.

Register yourself or your group to participate and learn more at TakePrideSML.com.