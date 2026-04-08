Celebrate 60 Years of Smith Mountain Lake by Giving Back

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The community is invited to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake by rolling up their sleeves and taking part in the annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Day on May 2. Organizers aim to make this milestone year the largest cleanup effort yet.

Volunteer registration is now open. Individuals, families, homeowner associations, civic groups, church groups, school and youth organizations, and businesses are all encouraged to participate. Volunteers are also needed to serve as site managers to help coordinate cleanup efforts at locations around the lake.

Smith Mountain Lake is the jewel of the Blue Ridge for its clean waters and unmatched opportunities for recreation. The clean up day on May 2 will ensure the lake is ready for another beautiful summer season.

The organized cleanup will take place May 2 at multiple locations throughout the lake. Dumpsters will be available to assist with cleanup activities.

In addition, community members and groups can organize their own cleanup events anytime during the month of May. Free cleanup supplies will be available throughout the month.

Volunteers and groups who pre-register will receive:

A commemorative T-shirt

Work gloves and heavy-duty trash bags

An invitation to a post-event celebration dinner at Mango's Bar & Grill on May 6

The event is a collaborative effort between the Smith Mountain Lake Association, the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission, and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce—a partnership that has united the community around stewardship of the lake for nearly four decades.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together,” said John Vidovich, SMLA president. “It helps keep the lake clean and safe for everyone to enjoy, while preserving the beauty and experiences that have defined Smith Mountain Lake for 60 years.”

The 60th anniversary marks a celebration of the lake’s past, present, and future—and volunteers play a vital role in protecting it for generations to come. Lake cleanup days are a meaningful opportunity for individuals and groups looking to give back and keep Smith Mountain Lake beautiful for the next 60 years.

For more information and to sign up, visit: TakePrideSML.com.