Celebrate National Rosé Day

What’s the best way to spend a Saturday? Celebrate with rosé wine all day! Saturday, June 8 is National Rosé Day. Rosé wines have increased in popularity because they are refreshing, food-friendly and you can find delicious rosé wines in all price ranges.

Rosé cocktails are always fun to share with friends on sunny days. Here’s my refreshing delicious peach mango sangria that uses an inexpensive sparkling rosé that is perfect for sippin’ at the lake:

Peach Mango Sangria

In a large pitcher mix together:

10 oz. frozen peach daiquiri mix

2 cups sparkling water (I like S.Pellegrino sparkling mineral water for this recipe)

1/2 cup triple sec

1 ripe mango, pitted and chopped into small pieces

1 large ripe peach, pitted and chopped into small pieces

After all ingredients are mixed together, add:

1 bottle chilled (750 ml) rosé Korbel sparkling rosé wine or cava

Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Serve well chilled.

I enjoy Korbel Sweet Rosé "California Champagne" for this recipe.

One of my favorite rosé sparkly wines is J Brut Rosé. Lovely pink salmon color, creamy and delicate, with raspberry, lemon meringue, bing cherry and slivered almond flavors. I just love the way this pink wine looks in the bottle! $40 range available locally at Fresh Market or online. Makes a fun Rosé Day gift for a friend too.

Here’s some more luscious and not too expensive sparkling rosé wines to sip on this special day:

Leo Hillinger Secco Sparkling Rosé – Wine Gourmet - $20 range – Austria – pink ribbon on the label represents that a percentage amount per bottle goes to the Austrian cancer charity. Beautifully balanced with strawberry notes and a dry finish. Lovely as an aperitif or served with strawberries for dessert.

Mionetto Prestige Extra Dry Rosé Prosecco - Italy- $17 per bottle – available at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar locally, just ask him and he will get it in for you. Raspberry, morello cherry and wild strawberry flavors.

Santola Vinho Rosé – Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar - $9 range – Portugal – just a little effervesce in a light summery wine.

Juvé & Camps Pinot Noir Brut Rosé Cava – Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar - $18 range – Spain – cherry and strawberry notes with toasted bread and a slight floweriness. Perfect pairing with charcuterie.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.