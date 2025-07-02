Celebrate Safely: Roanoke Fire-EMS Shares Safety Tips for July 4th Weekend

As Independence Day approaches, Roanoke Fire-EMS is reminding residents to celebrate safely and responsibly when using fireworks and outdoor grills. While fireworks can be a fun way to mark the holiday, they also pose serious risks when used improperly or purchased illegally.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but we also want them to make it home safely without a 911 call or trip to the ER,” said Captain Noel Gardner, Deputy Fire Marshal for Roanoke Fire-EMS. “Using fireworks responsibly, and only purchasing them from licensed, legal vendors in the valley, is the first step toward a safe celebration.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS encourages community members to follow these key safety tips:

Purchase Responsibly: Only buy fireworks from legal, licensed vendors in Virginia. Illegal or out-of-state fireworks may not meet state regulations and could lead to injuries, property damage, or criminal charges.

Keep Your Distance: Whether you're grilling or lighting fireworks, place all fire-related activities at least 10 feet away from homes, fences, decks, and other structures. Flames can spread quickly, especially during dry conditions. Keep a water source or fire extinguisher nearby as a precaution.

Light and Retreat: Always light fireworks one at a time and step back immediately after lighting. Never try to relight a firework that malfunctions. Wait 20 minutes and soak it in water before discarding.

Each year, thousands of injuries across the U.S. are attributed to fireworks, with many incidents involving children and bystanders. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional show, but if you choose to use consumer fireworks, make safety a priority.

Captain Gardner added, “Fireworks can turn a moment of celebration into a tragedy in seconds. A few simple precautions can make all the difference.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS will continue to respond to emergency calls over the holiday weekend. If you have questions about what fireworks are legal in Roanoke, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-853-2795.

Let’s work together to keep our neighbors safe this Fourth of July!