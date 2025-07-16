Celebrate the Magic of the Season with Vienna Light Orchestra’s Christmas Show at Berglund Center

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is thrilled to announce that the world-renowned Vienna Light Orchestra will bring their enchanting Christmas Tour 2025 to Roanoke for one unforgettable day of music and holiday magic. With two performances on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, this breathtaking concert promises to be the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Celebrated for their captivating performances across the globe, the Vienna Light Orchestra features the musical brilliance of musicians and stunning sopranos from seven different countries. Audiences will be transported into a nostalgic holiday experience filled with warmth, wonder, and the true spirit of Christmas.

The concert will showcase beloved Christmas classics such as White Christmas, Grown-Up Christmas List, O Holy Night, Ave Maria, and many more. With heartwarming vocals, soaring strings, and mesmerizing orchestrations, Vienna Light Orchestra’s original and powerful arrangements create an evening that transcends time and borders.

This is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of the season and a gift of music that will lift your spirit. We’re honored to host this extraordinary ensemble and give our community a chance to experience what may become their new favorite holiday tradition.

The Vienna Light Orchestra’s Christmas performance at Berglund Center is the perfect opportunity to gather with family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Sunday, December 21st, 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 3 PM & 7 PM

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.