Chaos Corner Brings the Color to You with Mobile Paint Splatter Parties

× Expand ChaosCorner2 Color Palette B&W - 10

Chaos Corner, the Roanoke Valley’s bold wave of creative entertainment, is bringing color to the community with its new mobile paint splatter experience. Delivering color-filled fun directly to customers' doorsteps, Chaos Corner offers a vibrant, hands-on way to play, paint, and de-stress, all while sparking creativity. The mobile service allows the brand to build connections, share its mission, and introduce Southwest Virginia to a new kind of entertainment—one where making a mess is a celebrated form of self-expression.

Born from a vision to blend fun with purpose, Chaos Corner was created to offer people a unique outlet to unwind through interactive experiences that are both meaningful and memorable. While plans for a physical location are still in the works, the mobile splatter party is the brand’s first step in introducing its colorful corner of chaos and creativity to the region. Expanding beyond four walls makes it easier than ever to turn ordinary moments into vibrant memories.

Perfect for birthday parties, team-building events, or just a good time with friends, the Chaos Corner experience blends creativity with chaos in the most colorful way possible. Each mobile party includes setup &clean-up handled on-site as well as everything needed for an immersive experience: protective gear, canvases, and all the paint you’ll need to unleash your inner artist. Packages are tailored for groups of up to 10 or up to 20 people.

“Every splatter tells a story, and every visit is a masterpiece in the making,” says Miranda, founder of Chaos Corner. “We’re excited to give people a space — even temporarily — to help people reconnect—with themselves, each other, and their creative spark. Allowing everyone to be free, get messy, and make something meaningful together.”

With sustainability and community engagement at the heart of its mission, Chaos Corner aims to create a new kind of entertainment — one that encourages creative expression while promoting environmental awareness through future partnerships and repurposed materials. From its stress-relief roots to its sustainability-centered mission, Chaos Corner isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about impact. And while the doors to the smash room haven’t officially opened yet, the journey is already in motion. As an active member of regional Chambers of Commerce and a certified SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned) business in Virginia, Chaos Corner is building meaningful community ties and laying the groundwork for long-term impact.

Mobile paint parties will be available for booking May 1, 2025. For more information, early scheduling, or media inquiries, contact Miranda at contact@chaoscornerva.com.

About Chaos Corner:

Chaos Corner is an eco-conscious entertainment startup based in Roanoke, Virginia. Focused on creativity, stress relief, and sustainability, the business is developing interactive experiences including a smash room, paint splatter room, and mobile entertainment options — all designed to empower creative expression and spark joy.

Book your party online at chaoscornerva.com