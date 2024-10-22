CIRCLE Design Studio Becomes First Firm to Win 50 Interior Design Excellence Awards

× Expand CIRCLE Design Studio CIRCLE Design Studio and its new affiliate brand DORLINI | modern, celebrate first-place at 2024 IDEAS Awards presented by the Virginia and West Virginia Chapters of ASID and IIDA .

CIRCLE Design Studio, a multidisciplinary firm offering a full-service and interiors-driven approach to architecture, interior design, and general contracting, has reached a major milestone as the first firm to earn 50 awards at the Interior Design Excellence Awards (IDEAS). Hosted by the Virginia and West Virginia Chapters of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), this recognition underscores CIRCLE Design Studio's prominent role in the design community. At the recent 2024 ceremony, the firm, led by John and Theresa Dorlini won first place in the Showhouse category for its design of “The Manhattan” at Greengate in Richmond, VA. Additionally, co-founder Theresa Dorlini’s new furniture and lifestyle brand, DORLINI | modern, received its debut accolade, winning first place in the Custom category.

The IDEAS Awards celebrate exceptional design, recognizing projects that set the highest standards for creativity, functionality, and innovation. Judged anonymously by a panel of industry experts, submissions are evaluated based on design ingenuity, technical precision, and practical application. CIRCLE Design Studio’s 50th award-winning project, “The Manhattan,” is a custom-built, 4,925-square-foot home developed in partnership with Eagle Construction of Virginia. The design marries Richmond's classic charm with a cosmopolitan edge through thoughtful use of color, light, and proportion. Judges praised the project for its masterful blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, a testament to CIRCLE’s commitment to crafting spaces that integrate modern aesthetics and functionality across multiple disciplines.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first to reach 50 IDEA Awards,” said John Dorlini, co-founder and principal architect of CIRCLE Design Studio. “Since 2009, CIRCLE has been recognized across 14 of the 18 award categories, which is a reflection of our versatility and the inspiration we continually draw from our clients.”

Adding to this year’s accolades, DORLINI | modern, a new branch of CIRCLE Design Studio established by Theresa Dorlini, earned its first award in the Custom category for furniture prototypes. The winning pieces, including the Sling Chair #1, Ottoman, Structure Coffee Table, and Corset Chair, mark an exciting entry for the brand into the world of product design.

“Having practiced commercial and residential interior design for over 25 years, I've always known my career would evolve to include furniture and product design,” said Theresa Dorlini. “Now that my four kids are more self-sufficient, I can focus on my next chapter of developing elegant, functional furniture that enhances modern living that is DORLINI | modern.”

As CIRCLE Design Studio and DORLINI | modern continue to push the boundaries of “Livable Modern,” John and Theresa Dorlini are dedicated to transforming spaces and products through a seamless blend of creativity, practicality, and timeless design. The firm’s milestone of 50 IDEA awards, alongside DORLINI | modern’s first recognition, reflects its commitment to a full-circle approach that unites architecture, interior design, and construction. Rooted in the belief that thoughtful design has the power to enhance lives, CIRCLE Design Studio remains focused on expanding its capabilities, embracing new challenges, and creating innovative, client-centered solutions that elevate the experience of modern living and leave a lasting impact.

About CIRCLE Design Studio

Founded in 2005 by John and Theresa Dorlini, CIRCLE Design Studio is a Roanoke, VA-based firm that offers a full-service approach to architecture, interior design, and general contracting. Guided by the principle that great design flows from a strong concept, CIRCLE Design Studio blends creativity with functionality to produce thoughtful, cohesive spaces that enhance the way people live and work. John Dorlini, Principal Architect, leverages his comprehensive licensure and experience in design and construction administration to ensure precision and clarity from concept through completion. As Principal Interior Designer and Creative Director, Theresa Dorlini brings over 20 years of expertise in crafting spaces that reflect each client’s personal style, focusing on solutions that balance depth with simplicity. Together, the Dorlinis lead a team that operates with a full-circle perspective: architects who think like designers, designers who think like contractors, and contractors who think like architects. This integrated process considers every detail, eliminating uncertainties and transforming visionary ideas into enduring spaces. For more information about CIRCLE Design Studio, visit https://circledesignstudio.com/.