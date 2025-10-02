CIRCLE Design Studio Hosts Celebration Honoring 20 Years

× Expand CIRCLE Design Studio

CIRCLE Design Studio, the award-winning architecture and design firm founded by John and Theresa Dorlini, marked its 20th anniversary this August with a celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art. More than 120 guests gathered to honor two decades of innovation, community engagement, and the bold design philosophy that has shaped the studio’s work since 2005.

What began as a two-person studio has grown into a multidisciplinary practice offering architecture, interior design, construction, furniture, and cabinetry under one roof. This integrated “full-circle” approach has become a defining aspect of CIRCLE’s work, allowing the team to manage residential and commercial projects seamlessly from concept through completion. At the center of that work is the Dorlinis’ ‘Livable Modern’ aesthetic, attracting a diverse client base including New York Times bestselling authors, MTV award-winning musicians, and professional athletes, as well as international corporations such as ASSA ABLOY Group and QualiChem Inc.

Over the past year, CIRCLE became the first firm in its region to win more than 50 design awards from ASID and IIDA, honoring excellence in both residential and commercial projects. The studio’s influence was further recognized with inclusions in Intermedia Publishing’s new coffee-table book, Inspired Modern Design, and Routledge’s textbook Designing Sustainable Residences for Human Wellbeing. These recognitions strengthen CIRCLE’s standing as one of the region’s most accomplished firms and highlight its influence on contemporary design.

Looking ahead, CIRCLE is preparing for its next stage of growth. Upcoming initiatives include expanding its hospitality practice into the Mexico and Saudi Arabia markets, and building on the newly trademarked DORLINI | modern™, which will serve as the platform for Theresa Dorlini’s forthcoming work in product design. After twenty years of practice, CIRCLE is building on its foundation to pursue new opportunities on the national and global stage.

“Reaching twenty years is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients, partners, and community who helped us get here,” stated CIRCLE Design Studio co-founder, John Dorlini. “It is a milestone we celebrate with gratitude but also a reminder to continue pushing ourselves and broadening the scope of what we can accomplish.”

About CIRCLE Design Studio

Founded in 2005 by John and Theresa Dorlini, CIRCLE Design Studio is a Roanoke, VA-based firm that offers a full-service approach to architecture, interior design, and general contracting to residential and commercial clients. Guided by the principle that great design flows from a strong concept, CIRCLE Design Studio blends creativity with functionality to produce thoughtful, cohesive spaces that enhance the way people live and work. John Dorlini, Principal Architect, leverages his comprehensive licensure and experience in design and construction administration to ensure precision and clarity from concept through completion. As Principal Interior Designer and Creative Director, Theresa Dorlini brings over 20 years of expertise in crafting spaces that reflect each client’s personal style, focusing on solutions that balance depth with simplicity. Together, the Dorlinis lead a team that operates with a full-circle perspective: architects who think like designers, designers who think like contractors, and contractors who think like architects. This integrated process considers every detail, eliminating uncertainties and transforming visionary ideas into enduring spaces. For more information about CIRCLE Design Studio, visit https://circledesignstudio.com/.