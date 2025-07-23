Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Brings the Magic on December 16, 2025

This holiday season, experience the magic of cirque like never before as the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland comes to life at Berglund Center on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

This holiday season, experience the magic of cirque like never before with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland! A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music, this spectacular production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and an all-new production for this year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland delivers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family. Feel the holiday spirit come to life with heart-pounding feats and beloved seasonal melodies.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Join us at Berglund Center on December 16 for a night of wonder, excitement, and holiday cheer.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 25th at 10 AM! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7 PM