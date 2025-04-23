Coaching Program Offers CLEAR Path to Empower Students

Virginia Western Community College aims to help students build resilience.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College A cross-section of Virginia Western staff, faculty and administrators assembled during the College’s Spring Break for CLEAR Coaching offered by the firm InsideTrack. Patrick Boye (front, in striped sweater) and Ben Smith (in white shirt), InsideTrack trainers, are flanked by AVP of Institutional Effectiveness, Dr. Jolene Hamm, and VP of Student Affairs Bernadette “Bern” Battle. CLEAR stands for Confirm, Legitimize, Evaluate, and Respond.

The phrase “student success” is baked into Virginia Western’s culture. Common meanings for that phrase include graduation and career aspirations, but what about when a student’s path hits roadblocks, or situations lead to conflict or frustration?

With 75% of Virginia Western students attending part time, often they are juggling family and work responsibilities with their educational pursuits.

Helping students navigate these challenges and achieve success requires a fine-tuned response. To better equip Virginia Western faculty, staff, and administrators, a cross-departmental cohort convened in March for CLEAR Coaching offered by the firm InsideTrack. CLEAR stands for Confirm, Legitimize, Evaluate, and Respond, and the training aimed to facilitate empowering conversations.

“We saw the need to strengthen student support with a practical, research-based approach,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Bernadette “Bern” Battle. “I’m so grateful to our college community for embracing the training during Spring Break. Together, we’re creating more impactful conversations that help students overcome challenges, build resilience, and stay on the path to success.”

This model of research-informed coaching moves student support beyond offering advice. Rather, the College will empower students with the skills and confidence to take ownership of their academic journey. Increased accountability is achieved through structured conversations, helping students develop a sense of responsibility for their own success while building resilience and self-motivation.

CLEAR Coaching was made possible by the five-year, federal Get REAL (Refocus Education on Adult Learners) Grant and coordinated by the Office of Institutional Effectiveness. Get REAL is designed to help the College be more relevant and better prepared to serve adult learners, students from low-income circumstances, and all students more effectively.

“CLEAR Coaching directly supports our mission to improve student success by helping learners build the skills and confidence they need to thrive,” said Dr. Jolene Hamm, Associate Vice President, Office of Institutional Effectiveness. “Thanks to the Get REAL Title III grant, we are strengthening how we support adult learners and students facing complex challenges — creating a more intentional, data-informed approach that helps every student stay on track and reach their goals.”

CLEAR Coaching attunes personnel to the tone they can unwittingly set by ways they respond to students explaining problems, and best practices for these interactions. The training sets expectations to listen from a student’s point of view, while maintaining support for the institution and what it can provide in a given situation.

Participants heard examples of how to employ value-neutral and empathetic listening, such as asking, “How can I show up for you moving forward?” The training session offered practice in asking effective questions, as well as keeping “next steps” very practical so students can see a clear path forward.

CLEAR Coaching will follow up with the group in May to revisit training and discuss strategies.

