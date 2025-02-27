JJ and His Friends to Come to Life in Brand-New Onstage Show, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE

Sing, move and groove with international sensation CoComelon in Roanoke on April 24, 2025!

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced that their brand new show, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, will start its North American tour this Spring, with a stop in Roanoke on April 24. This all new production, featuring the much loved characters of global phenomenon “CoComelon,” brings JJ, Cody, Nina and their friends from the beloved sensation to life in a never-before-seen show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat!

Tickets for CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE went on-sale on Friday, February 21st. For tickets and additional information, visit CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE Tickets | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

CoComelon’s favorite teacher Ms. Appleberry welcomes JJ, his friends and YOU to come along on a Melon Patch Musical field trip! In CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, dance and sing along with JJ, Nina, Cody, Cece and all of their friends to some of your favorite bops, including “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes,” “Freeze Dance” and many more! Jam with the fam and dance every chance you get in this new musical journey, coming to a city near you!

“We are thrilled to embark on the North American tour of CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, bringing this beloved brand to audiences across the U.S. and Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “This tour continues our valued partnership with Moonbug Entertainment and will delight families worldwide by bringing Moonbug’s engaging content to life. As the leading producer of family entertainment, we are proud to create interactive and memorable experiences that families can cherish forever.”

“Singing and dancing along to CoComelon tunes is a huge part of why families love to watch CoComelon together,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences, Moonbug Entertainment. “It’s exciting to bring this experience to life in a joyful event families won’t want to miss. After its success around the world, we’re delighted to share this experience with families in the U.S. and Canada.”

CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE premiered in South Africa in November 2024, with stops in Capetown, Johannesburg, Durban and Dubai throughout November and December 2024. In addition to the US and Canada, the tour will visit many more new countries in 2025.

CoComelon follows JJ, his siblings and friends on adventures that teach life skills through music. Created with child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion monthly views on platforms like Netflix and YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, it features hit spin-offs like CoComelon Classroom, Cody Time, JJ's Animal Time and Netflix’s CoComelon Lane. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

Fans can visit cocomelonontour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow CoComelon on Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids’ entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire. Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus Live! Beyond these, Round Room Live’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1®: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.