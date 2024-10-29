Coffee Comes Second at New Cafe

× Expand Anne Weber

Second isn’t meant for grabbing a quick cup of coffee — it’s about taking the time to enjoy it.

The new cafe, slated to open in Old Southwest in early November, is a cheerful coffee shop that was created with Roanokers in mind. From mindfully sourcing quality and ethical beans to designing intentional seating areas, co-owners Charlie Claus and Sadie Smith are working to provide an inclusive space for the community to thrive (first) and enjoy high-quality coffee (second).

“We want to create a safe space where people can fully expand and feel at ease, so then we can all grow together,” Claus says.

× Expand Anne Weber

The interior of the cafe is cozy, colorful, bright and clean. It feels lived-in (in a good way), and has abundant seating that invites people to stay a while. Nearly everything, including the furniture and art, was handmade by Claus and Smith. They even repurposed the 102-year-old building’s original shelves to build the coffee bar.

Collectively, Claus’s and Smith’s coffee careers span well over a decade. They both underwent extensive specialty coffee training and have worked in cafes around the country (including RND, where the duo first met). They believe coffee is a craft that’s meant to be savored, and Second a place for people to share that experience.

× Expand Anne Weber

“Sadie and I both view it as a vein of fine dining,” Claus says. “ We want to provide really good coffee at a reasonable price, while still respecting the small bits in between.”

Second will serve specialty coffee by Three Ships Coffee Roasters, a company based in Virginia Beach. “They align with us; they’re people who do this out of passion, rather than profit,” Claus says. Guests can expect lighter-roasted coffees with distinct flavor notes. There will also be Spirit Tea from Chicago, including premium matcha.

× Expand Anne Weber

The menu is small, but that’s intentional. “We like the simple stuff when it comes to coffee,” Claus says. The plan: Elevate the basics. (But if you like sweet drinks, they’ll have vanilla, hazelnut and coffee syrups.) There’s no upcharge for oat milk, but a to-go cup will cost extra — guests on the go are invited to bring their own reusable cups.

Second will also serve local baked goods, invite vendors to pop up and host community events. Down the line, they even plan to lead coffee-making workshops.

“Second is like a half-colored-in ‘color-in-the-lines,’” Claus says. “We want people to fill it in for us.”

Second is located at 813 5th St. SW. Soon, it will be open Monday, Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn more about them on their Instagram page and website.