The Tony & Olivier Award-Winning “Must-See Musical" (NPR) Come From Away Comes to Berglund Center on January 30 for One Night Only

Berglund Center is thrilled to announce that the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Roanoke debut for one night only, January 30, 2025 at 7:30pm.

COME FROM AWAY tickets start at just $48 and are on sale now at BroadwayInRoanoke.com, in person at The Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016) or by calling 540-853-5374 or 540- 853- 2510 (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Dates and titles for all Broadway in Roanoke shows are subject to change.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil,” and Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb! Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.”

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Returning cast members include Kathleen Cameron, Addison Garner, Andrew Hendrick, Kristin Litzenberg, Erich Schroeder and Andre Williams. The 24-25 touring production of COME FROM AWAY will also feature John Anker Bow, Ryaan Farhadi, Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Nick Berke, K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Rayna L. Hickman, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Sam Kronhaus and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Kate Friesen. The tour music director is Sarah Pool Wilhelm.

Tour musicians include Bronwen Chan, McKinley Foster, Gioia Gedicks, Spencer Inch, Logan Mitchell, Tonie Nguyen, Isaiah Smith and Brandon Wong.

Most recently and for the first time in modern American history, the national tour of COME FROM AWAY performed an exclusive live concert version of the show at three military installations, organized by the USO and No Guarantees Productions.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

COME FROM AWAY (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals’ Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, Steve and Paula Reynolds and The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle WA also provided development support. COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theater & Presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre.

For tour dates and information please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com

Nederlander National Markets (Presenter)

Nederlander National Markets, a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America. Currently, they oversee subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the country. Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.