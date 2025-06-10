Comedian Jo Koy Will Bring His Just Being Koy Tour to Berglund Center on October 10th

× Expand Berglund Center

Comedian Jo Koy announced new dates for his fall leg of his JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR produced by Icon Concerts that will include a stop at the Berglund Center on October 10th. Pre-sale will begin Tuesday, June 10 at 12pm local time and on-sale Friday, June 13 at 12pm local time. Ticket prices will range from Prices: VIP - $222.50 / $103, $78, $72.50, $62.50, $52.50 and will be available to purchase at berglundcenter.live or HenritzeDentalTickets.com.

As one of today’s premier stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

The comedian continues to be one of the top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year according to Pollstar and Billboard. Today, he continues selling out and breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), O2 Arena (London), Madison Square Garden (New York City), and American Airlines Arena (Dallas) to name a few. In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

Koy starred in the 2022 Universal Picture comedy Easter Sunday, the film takes place around a struggling single father that returns to his hometown of Daly City, CA to survive a chaotic Easter with his family. The film is a love letter to his Filipino roots and is loosely based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. Easter Sunday was produced by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners and is the first motion picture film to feature an all-Filipino cast and be produced by a major studio. In honor of the film, Daly City gave Jo the Keys To The City and declared July 22nd “Jo Koy Day.”

In 2023, Koy appeared in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and voiced characters in Netflix’s animated films, Monkey King and Leo. In 2024, he was most recently heard voicing the character Monkey King in the Paramount+ film, The Tiger’s Apprentice. He’s also appeared in Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

In 2023, it was announced that he inked a two-special deal with Netflix with the first special releasing in 2024. Jo returned to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiered globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix and reached the Top 10 within the first week. His other Netflix stand-up specials include Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comin’ In Hot and Live From Seattle. Overall, Koy has had seven highly rated and successful specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Koy continues to push for representation in Hollywood and shine a light on Filipino talent. Last year Koy joined Nurse Unseen, a documentary from Emmy-winning director Michele Josue, as an executive producer. The film explores the little-known history and humanity of the unsung Filipino nurses who risked their lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic while facing a resurgence of anti-Asian hate in the streets.

In 2023, Jo came on as a producer for the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical, Here Lies Love. Here Lies Love told the story of Imelda Marcos’ rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The show received four Tony Award nominations during its run and was the first to feature an all-Filipino cast on Broadway.

In 2022, Koy was once again acknowledged for his advocacy for more representation in entertainment and was given the proclamation in Los Angeles that October 7th would be declared “Jo Koy Day.”

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

Jo is currently on his Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour. For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com.

About Icon Concerts:

Icon Concerts is a boutique comedy touring promoter and live entertainment company. Specializing in artist-first, white-label touring, Icon produces full tours and select dates across North America, delivering a 360° experience rooted in transparency and collaboration.